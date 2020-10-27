IPL 2020: ‘Arre meri socho,’ Shah Rukh Khan’s hilarious response after fan questions him on KKR’s topsy-turvy season

cricket

The ongoing season of Indian Premier League in the UAE has been an inconsistent one for Kolkata Knight Riders. Just last week KKR had triumphed over Delhi Capitals with a dominant performance, picking a 59-run win over Shreyas Iyer’s side. But on Tuesday, the Eoin Morgan-led side suffered a 9-wicket defeat against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab, and saw themselves slipping down to fifth position in the IPL 2020 Points Table. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

KKR’s topsy-turvy season has led to KKR fans biting their nails and wondering if KKR would eventually qualify for playoffs or not. One such fan asked KKR co-owner and ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan whether the franchise will win this season or not.

“Kya lagta hai kolkata jitegi sir.. Iss baar!? KKR wali cricket nahi fans ke jazbaat ke saath khel rahi hai... (What do you think sir, will KKR win this time? KKR are not playing cricket but playing with fans emotions),” a fan tweeted to Shah Rukh Khan.

Arre meri socho....mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! https://t.co/dzZYgWMXHO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

In his reply, the Bollywood actor wrote: “Arre meri socho....mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! (Think about me... what all is going through my heart!!!).”

Meanwhile, KKR captain Eoin Morgan, after heavy loss to Kings XI Punjab, said that the franchises’ promotion through to the playoffs is in their own hands.

“That’s one of the challenges this year, going from ground to ground. Hopefully we adjust to the conditions in Dubai. That’s the nature of the tournament, there are not many bad sides. Our fate is in our own hands in the last two games. I think Gill scoring runs and restricting the Kings till the 11th or 12th over, those were the positives,” Morgan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

KKR will next face off against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.