IPL 2020: ‘Don’t retire’, 41-year-old Chris Gayle reveals what KXIP youngsters said to him

cricket

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 15:34 IST

The ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle was at it again on Monday as he smashed a 25-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders to help Kings XI Punjab pick up their fifth win on the trot in the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Gayle has played five games in the season so far for KXIP, and the franchise has won them all. This, after the KL Rahul’s side had kept him out of the playing XI for the first seven games, and had lost six out of them.

But with Gayle in the team, KXIP appear to have found a new fresh lease of life in the tournament and after Monday’s win over KKR, the franchise has climbed to the fourth position in the table. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Gayle had scored 51 runs in 29 balls in the match was given the man of the match award for his performance. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the 41-year-old said that the youngsters in the team are asking him not to retire.

“Today the coach asked the senior players, we need to step up in crucial games, I am glad we were able to put my hand up. And the youngsters in the team are telling me, ‘Don’t retire,’” Gayle said.

Speaking on his batting performance, Gayle said: “Been training off the field when not playing. Doing my runs. Gym. Feeling good. Have a good feeling about myself and the team. Just capitalising on it, but still a long way to go.”

He further added: “We had two very good spinners, we had to make a quick adjustment. Quickly assess what they were doing. And once you get going, you ease the pressure off Mandeep as well. Sunil has got me out so many times. He is the best spinner in the world. So when you get a wicket like this, when it is not turning much, you got to cash in.”

KXIP will next face off against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.