Shah Rukh Khan lauds teaser of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘You’ve come a long way baby'

The teaser for Karan Johar's first directorial in seven years, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was finally released on Tuesday. And it was launched by actor Shah Rukh Khan, who's been a constant in Karan's filmography. (Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh romance and fight in this epic family drama. Watch)

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

2023 marks Karan's 25th year as a filmmaker. He made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998 that starred Shah Rukh in the lead role. Karan made his Bollywood debut as an assistant director (AD) and supporting actor in Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) in 1995, which also featured Shah Rukh in the lead role.

Shah Rukh's post on Rocky Aur Rani

Shah Rukh took to social media to share his thoughts on the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He wrote, “Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle (Yash Johar) must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only you can do. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…”

Karan responded to Shah Rukh's wishes on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Bhai... I love you, now and forever."

SRK connection in Karan Johar's films

Shah Rukh not only starred in DDLJ and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan's first films as AD and director respectively, but also as the lead actor in his subsequent directorials, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and My Name Is Khan (2010). While he didn't act in Student of the Year (2012), he co-produced the campus caper under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Karan's Dharma Productions. And he had a cameo in Karan's last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Other celebs who wished Karan

Among the other Bollywood celebs who shared the teaser with their wishes for Karan were Anil Kapoor, Nikkhil Advani, Neeraj Ghaywan, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh among others.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The romantic comedy stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom Studios, it is slated to release in cinemas on July 28.

