Shah Rukh Khan kisses Kailash Kher's hand at Ambani party, fans call their meeting too wholesome. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the Ganesh Chaturhi bash hosted by the Ambani family at their home Antilia on Tuesday. Singer Kailash Kher was also part of the celebrations as he sang a few of his best songs for the guests. Now, a video of a sweet interaction between the actor and the singer has surfaced online. (Also read: Inside Ambanis' Ganpati bash: Nita Ambani excitedly hops to hug Shah Rukh Khan; Deepika Padukone fixes AbRam's hair)

Shah Rukh and Kailash's wholesome video

Kailash Kher and Shah Rukh Khan at the Ambani party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows Shah Rukh holding Kailash by his arm on the stage. Kailash is beaming and tells Shah Rukh, “Hum aapko bahut yaad karte hain (I miss you a lot).” At this, Shah Rukh holds out Kailash's hand and gives it a kiss. Then it was time for Kailash to get back to singing as he moves Shah Rukh with himself to centrestage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The wholesome video was a hit with Shah Rukh's fans. “He is our king,” wrote a fan. “A true king of love and I wonder how some people hate him. He makes me so emotional; love you Shah Rukh bhai (brother). God bless you with more success,” wrote another. A fan also called Shah Rukh a ‘gentleman’.

Kailash and Shah Rukh's connection

Kailash had sung the song Yu Hi Chala Chal Rahi for Shah Rukh's film Swades. In Shah Rukh's latest release Jawan, Kailash also had a song, which has not been separately released, so far.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Ambani bash with his wife Gauri Khan, mother-in-law Savita Chibba, daughter Suhana Khan and youngest son AbRam Khan. The actor met host Nita Ambani, Ranveer Singh, Radhika Merchant, Deepika Padukone and many others at the celebrations and even participated in the grand aarti with all others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh's Jawan has crossed ₹518 crore at the Indian box office in two weeks. It has also crossed ₹900 crore at the international box office as well, becoming his second film to achieve this number this year after January release Pathaan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON