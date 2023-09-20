News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Ambanis' Ganpati bash: Nita Ambani excitedly hops to hug Shah Rukh Khan; Deepika Padukone fixes AbRam's hair

Inside Ambanis' Ganpati bash: Nita Ambani excitedly hops to hug Shah Rukh Khan; Deepika Padukone fixes AbRam's hair

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 20, 2023 12:27 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and his family had the best time at Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash at Antilia on Tuesday.

Inside pictures from the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Tuesday are finally here. A paparazzo took to Instagram to share the same and they showed how Shah Rukh Khan had the best time there with his friends and family. (Also read: Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi bash: SRK, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai and more stars flock to Antilia in their best outfits)

Shah Rukh Khan had the best time at the Ambani bash on Tuesday.
Shah Rukh Khan had the best time at the Ambani bash on Tuesday.

A video shows Shah Rukh rushing and hopping to give host Nita Ambani a hug. She, too, hopped with excitement. Actor Deepika Padukone was seen fussing over Shah Rukh's younger son AbRam's hair while Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana Khan looked at them.

Shah Rukh chatted with Karan Johar, Nita Ambani's to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, got blessings from the priest and offered flowers at Ganpati's feet with wife Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh was also given a saffron scarf to put around his neck that he gracefully accepted.

Fans were happy to have caught a glimpse of all that happened inside the Ambani mansion, Antilia. “Why Nita ji is so excited to see SRK…? She is hopping like a little fan girl,” commented a fan. “Look at the excitement of Nita Ambani to see SRK,” wrote another.

Shah Rukh was among the many Bollywood celebrities who attended the Ganpati bash. Also present were Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Deepika and Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh and many others.

Earlier in the day, SRK extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!"

Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of Jawan, which has broken several records at the box office. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out