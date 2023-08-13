Shah Rukh Khan gives glimpse of his romantic side as he dances to Jawan song Chaleya with Nayanthara in new teaser

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday gave his fans a glimpse of his upcoming song Chaleya, from the film Jawan. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh posted a brief clip in which he danced with Nayanthara making fans hail the 'king of romance'. Chaleya will release on August 14. (Also Read | Chaleya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan romances Nayanthara in ‘romantic, gentle, sweet’ song from Jawan)

Chaleya song teaser

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in stills from Chaleya song's teaser.

In the video, Shah Rukh danced with Nayanthara on top of a cruise. He also grooved on the streets with a crowd which reminded us of his dance to Pretty Woman in Kal Ho Na Ho. In another segment, Shah Rukh also danced with Nayanthara near the ocean. Sharing the clip, Shah Rukh wrote, "Love will find a way to your heart….Chaleya Teri Aur….#Chaleya, #Hayyoda and #Chalona Song Out Tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Fans react to Shah Rukh romancing Nayanthara

Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote, "This will be the song of the year." A comment read, "Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma, Nayanthara’s ravishing beauty, Arijit Singh’s soulful voice, Anirudh’s mass music. This combination is enough to set out music systems on fire." A person said, "Beautiful music to the ears. King of romance." "Again and again I am falling in love with you @iamsrk," commented an Instagram user.

More about Chaleya

The Hindi version of the romantic track has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao and is choreographed by Farah Khan. It has written by Kumaar. Recently, during #AskSRK he also revealed his favourite song from the film and wrote, “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.”

About Shah Rukh's next film Jawan

The first song Zinda Banda was released across three languages. Chaleya is going to be released in Tamil and Telugu versions as well. Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. Fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

