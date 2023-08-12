Chaleya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan romances Nayanthara in ‘romantic, gentle, sweet’ song from Jawan. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a glimpse of his romantic song Chaleya with Nayanthara from the film Jawan. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has been choreographed by Farah Khan. Shah Rukh hinted that it will be gentle and sweet to the ears. The teaser shows Shah Rukh and Nayanthara dancing to the romantic beats. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan calls Nayanthara 'do bacchon ki maa' as fan asks him if he fell for her during Jawan shoot Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in a still from Jawan song Chaleya.

Chaleya teaser

Sharing the Chaleya teaser on social media Saturday evening, Shah Rukh wrote, “The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love you. Arijit you make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa you sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai (is very nice)’. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Titled Chaleya in Hindi, it has written by Kumaar and sung by Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh. Another version of it is titled Hayyoda and has been sung by Priya and Vivek. The third version is titled Chalona which has been penned by Chandrabose and sung by Adithya and Priya.

The romantic lyrics

The Hindi lyrics go “Ishq mein dil bana hai, ishq mein dil fana hai, Oo. Mita de ya bana de, maine tujhko chuna hai, Oo (my heart is in love, make me or break me but I have chosen you).” While Shah Rukh is seen in a printed black and white shirt and black pants, Nayanthara is seen in different dresses.

Fan comments

A fan commented on the teaser on Instagram, “Can't wait to see Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's chemistry.” Another commented, “Ufff!!!! This is the song I was waiting for! A all-out romantic number with the King of Romance and the Lady Superstar Nayantha! What more could we ask for. So excited!” One more cheered for him, “SRK is back in romance.” “Ohh We Are Waiting,” wrote a fan in reaction to Shah Rukh's post.

Jawan has been directed by Atlee and also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover. A peppy dance number Zinda Banda, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya Malhotra and others is already out.

