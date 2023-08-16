Shah Rukh Khan praises Gauri Khan for ‘doing so well’ with their kids: ‘Suhana is so articulate'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan gave full credit to wife Gauri Khan when the proud mom talked about her life coming a full circle after seeing her daughter Suhana Khan as a guest at a book launch event. Suhana is about to mark her Bollywood debut soon. Shah Rukh and Gauri often talk about their kids on social media. Also read: Suhana Khan hands out ₹500 notes to woman asking for money on Mumbai street

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on Suhana

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Gauri Khan shared a news clip from the event featuring Suhana and tweeted, “The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch… and now watching Suhana speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle!”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on Suhana Khan at event.

Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!”

Shah Rukh on Fighter

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Shah Rukh also showed support to team Fighter. The film, helmed by his Pathaan director Sidharth Anand, stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He shared, “Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u….with love.”

The Khan kids

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have three kids. Their elder son, Aryan Khan, has multiple businesses and is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut as a filmmaker. Their daughter, Suhana, will make her debut with Netflix's The Archies. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri's youngest son AbRam is currently studying in school.

Suhana recently attended an event where actor Koel Purie launched her first book, Clearly Invisible In Paris. Koel is also a part of The Archies. She plays Alice Cooper. Talking about her work experience with Suhana and others on the sets, Koel told Hindustan Times, "Suhana will be helping me launch my book in Mumbai. She has become a good friend, as are Agastya, Khushi, and Vedang. It was really really fun to work with them. They are good kids ….I sound like such an aunty saying that! I am never an aunty, but these kids….they are very focused.”

