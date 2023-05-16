Shah Rukh Khan on meeting a designer for renovating Mannat: The lunch that he served was way above my monthly salary

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were twinning in black as they graced the book launch of the latter at the Taj Hotel, Mumbai. On the occasion, Shah Rukh spoke about buying and then renovating his current house, Mannat. He revealed how he was disheartened on meeting an interior designer who would have charge a massive amount for renovating Mannat as the lunch he served to them was more expensive than the actor's monthly salary. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan launches Gauri Khan's book, says she is the 'busiest person' in the house. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan during the launch of her book 'My Life in Design', in Mumbai.(PTI)

Gauri is a popular interior designer and unveiled her book My Life in Design at the event. Talking about their own house, Shah Rukh shared a small story of how they went on to renovate it. It was renovated by Gauri himself.

A video from the event shows Shah Rukh talking about moving to a director's house with Gauri after getting married. He said, “We used to live at a house next to Taj, which was my director's house. He lent it to us and said you stay here as long as you are making films. We didn't have too much money.”

“It was way beyond (our budget). But we managed to buy (Mannat) which was worthy. It was quite debilitated, kind of broken and then we didn't have money to furnish it. Of course, we called one designer. The lunch that he served us telling us how he designed the house was way more than the salary I won in a month. We were like - this guy is going to charge a lot. So how do we do this house now, we bought it but what do we do with it.”

He added that then he turned to Gauri and asked her to do the house since she was the one with “artistic talent”. The couple then went on to buy things for the house over time. “Once we had little money, we bought leather fur sofas,” he said.

Sha Rukh is currently riding high on the success of his film Pathaan which went on to become the biggest blockbuster of the year 2023. He has two more films lined up for release this year, Jawan and Dunki.

