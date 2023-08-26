Shah Rukh Khan on sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years: ‘It was so much fun to work with him’

Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to a picture of him and Amitabh Bachchan from the shooting of their new project. The two have come together 17 years after their last project, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which released in 2006. Shah Rukh Khan said he felt inspired after shooting with him again. Also read: When Vidya Balan asked Shah Rukh Khan how many awards he's bought in his career. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan on his pic with Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have come together again for a project.

Shah Rukh, who is now gearing up for the release of his film Jawan on September 7, reacted to a fan who shared the actor's picture with Amitabh Bachchan and asked the former to comment on it. Shah Rukh wrote in response, “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!”

Fans react to SRK, Amitabh Bachchan pic

Calling out by their character names in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, a fan asked, “When's Yashvardhan Raichand and Rahul Raichand comin back?” Another asked, “Issshh can't express ... The Raichands... You and him together, wearing black and especially you Running... can't convince myself that it isn't straight into K3G. Look at my beautiful Rahul... just got down from the helicopter & running... You still look as Chocolaty as then.”

A fan tweet.

A fan wrote, “SRK with Bachan, blockbuster for sure.” One more commented, “A king talking about Mahanayak.. Adbhut.” A fan also said in sarcasm, “Gauri mam aur Jaya ji ke peeche bhaagte hue 2 legend (2 legends running behind Gauri Khan and Jaya Bachchan).”

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in films like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna along with Paheli, Brahmastra: Part One Shiva and Veer Zaara.

Shah Rukh Khan will soon return to theatres with Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

On Friday, Shah Rukh shared his different looks from Jawan on social media and wrote, “Ye to shuruaat hai…. The Many Faces of Justice... Ye teer hai, abhi dhaal baaki hai... Ye ant hai, abhi kaal baaki hai... Ye puchta hai khud se kuch, abhi jawaab baaki hai (This is just the beginning... The Many Faces of Justice... This is the arrow, the shield is still left... This is the end, time is yet to come... He asks himself something, the answer is yet to come).”

