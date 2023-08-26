When Vidya Balan asked Shah Rukh Khan how many awards he's bought in his career. Watch

Did you know once Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he had a collection of 150 awards? The actor made the revelation at an award show. But things didn't go as planned after Vidya Balan asked him how many of his awards were purchased by him. A video from the event has resurfaced on the internet as the 69th National Awards were announced recently. Also read: Here's what Vidya Balan would ask Shah Rukh Khan if she were a detective Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan from IFFA Awards.

Old video of Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya

The video is from the IIFA Awards in 2013. It all began when Shah Rukh, the host of the show picked Vidya from the audience and asked her, "How many awards do you have?" To this, Vidya answered that she had 47, with a laugh. Shahid Kapoor, who was also hosting the show, went on to ask Shah Rukh how many awards he had.

The Baazigar actor replied, “I don't count my awards. I have 155 awards.” His answer leaves everyone clapping for him. Amid this, Vidya asked Shah Rukh, “How many of those were purchased?” After a brief silence, he admitted, “A little bit, 150.” His answer left Shahid shocked.

Vidya on Shah Rukh Khan

Vidya was last seen in Neeyat, which marked her comeback to the big screen. It was her first theatrical release after four years. During the promotion of the film, Vidya was asked what she would try to investigate as a detective if given a chance. She came up with some hilarious responses and told GoodTimes that she would like to ask Shah Rukh Khan who his favourite actress is. She added that although she knows the answers, but, still wants to know. “I forced it upon him now,” she also said. Shah Rukh and Vidya have never starred in a film together so far.

Shah Rukh was last seen in his blockbuster Pathaan. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming action flick, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film will present him in several avatars. Besides him, it also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the film. He will also be starring with Taapsee Pannu for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani's next, Dunki.

