When Shah Rukh Khan talked about phone addiction among people: ‘Actual entertainment is in talking to each other’

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his heart-touching speeches and every time he makes a point, he makes sure to make himself heard. An old video in which he spoke about smartphone addiction among people, stays valid even today. He had talked about how people remain glued to their phones even at parties and get togethers. He said real entertainment is in talking to each other even if its about talking about differences. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike confuses internet with his 90s look: 'I thought it was the first video of SRK'

Shah Rukh was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, opposite Deepika Padukone. The film had John Abraham as the antagonist and went on to become the biggest blockbuster in Bollywood. He will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, both scheduled to release this year.

What Shah Rukh Khan said about smartphone addiction

Around four years ago, Shah Rukh had told Radio Mirchi during a chat in Hindi, “These days I notice in people that sometimes, when I got to parties and dinners, and when I am personally sitting with my friends sometimes, and suddenly a time comes in the room - 7-8 people are sitting in a circle and have come to meet each other. They have come to eat, to chat and suddenly everybody is staring at their mobiles and nobody is talking.”

Shah Rukh gets into the depth of the problem

He further added, “I think we have gotten too carried away with this. All we want now is to be entertained all the time. We think that we can be entertained only on mobiles. But believe me. I have many years of experience, 53 (he is 57 now) years to be exact. Actual entertainment is in talking to each other. Whatever you talk, whether it's about love or a quarrel, you get to learn a lot of new things by talking to each other. It's good to be on the phone, but everything has its time. When you meet people, talk to them a lot, love them, hug them. I think that's a little better thing to do.”

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan's video

The video surfaced on one of Shah Rukh's fan pages recently and had his fans agree with his statement in the comments section. Actor-presenter Zoran Saher commented on the video, “It’s kind of endearing to hear him say this! Reason being, is because, so much of what he just said, is a reality of today’s day & age. People have chosen to differ away from their source of wanting to be entertained. Where in actually, having real conversations face to face, speaks volumes about one’s insight & understanding of life! That subtlety of realism is sadly wearing off.”

A fan also said, “Ironically, we are ALL watching this in our mobile phones, getting entertained! Hypocrisy.” Another wrote, “That’s true be present in the moment.” A diehard fan of the actor said in jest, “Kya karen (what can we do)? You aren’t available anywhere else except on phone. Its only because of you in my case Khansaab.”

