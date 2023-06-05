Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike confuses internet with his 90s look: 'I thought it was the first video of SRK'

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike, Suraj Kumar, recently shared a video of himself on his Instagram account, Chhota Shahrukh. In the clip, he was seen with his family during an outing in Delhi. From his hair to his baggy T-shirt and black sunglasses, Suraj grabbed attention for his uncanny resemblance to the actor in the video. Many on social media said, they could not believe their eyes and thought it was an old video of Shah Rukh himself. Also read: TikToker gives Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan ‘perfect faces’. See results here Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Suraj Kumar has shared a new video of himself.

Reactions to the video

An Instagram user commented, "90s' Shah Rukh Khan (heart emojis)." Another comment read, 'This is Shah Rukh Khan of the 90s. You look exactly like him." A person also said, "When Shah Rukh Khan came in films, he looked like this."

Another one said, "I thought it was the first video of SRK (Shah Rukh Khan). Then I came to know that it is a copy of SRK." Some also wanted the man in the video to try his luck in films. A person commented, “Give him a chance at least once...”

Who is Suraj Kumar?

His Instagram bio says he was 'born in Kolkata and lives in Jharkhand'. Suraj also calls himself an artiste and said he was open to performing at various functions and events, writing in his bio, “DM for event, show, birthday, wedding, party.”

Suraj enjoys a fan following of his own with around 160 thousand followers on Instagram. He has posted around 1800 videos and photos of himself on Instagram, so far – from clips and pictures from his street shows to videos of him channelling his inner Shah Rukh Khan and saying some of his famous lines from films such as Baazigar (1993).

What's next for Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who was born in Delhi and started his acting career with television series such as Fauji in the late 1980s, had made his debut in movies with Deewana in 1992. He was last seen in Pathaan (2023).

He will be next seen in Atlee’s upcoming action film Jawan. It will be released in September worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Nayanthara will also be seen in the film. Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra also have pivotal roles in the film.

He also has Dunki as one of his upcoming projects. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the National Film Awards-winning director. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Dunki is scheduled to be released in December.

