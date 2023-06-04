TikToker gives Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan ‘perfect faces’. See results here

Shah Rukh Khan's goes under the ‘pen’

SISWA took a picture of Shah Rukh Khan from what seemed to be his Kal Ho Naa Ho era. Already looking gorgeous as ever, we wondered what else an artist could do to ‘perfect’ the superstar's looks. But he runs the picture through the template, makes a few changes, makes Shah Rukh's nose smaller, chisels his jawline further, makes his eyebrows straighter and reveals the final image. We can't say whether the new SRK looked better than the original but did look a bit younger.

Fans of the actor thought the original was better. “Original is better button,” commented a person. An SRK fan commented, “This just goes to show that people aren’t always attracted to perfection. Its SRKs expressive eye brows the shape of his face and his nose that gives him his character and look that we all love. It's those things that make him unique and special. The after photo is so bland, I’ve seen so many ppl like that already. Those things that we think are flaws are what really makes special and human.” Many thought the new version looked like Jimmy Shergill.

It's Salman Khan's turn

Salman Khan's picture seemed to be from his Ek Tha Tiger era. The stencil made his jawline expand and his lips bigger. His eyebrows and nose already seemed to fit the template perfectly. However, the end product wasn't that great. Many Salman fans thought so too. “You make it imperfect,” wrote a person. “Agr salman bhai ne yeh video dekh li....phr uskay zimaydar hm nhi (We won't be responsible if Salman ever sees the video)."

Isn't Hrithik Roshan already perfect?

Then it was Hrithik Roshan's turn. The picture used was from the time he had longer hair for Krrish. The template already fits the ‘Greek God’ pretty well but SISWA makes his jawline a little softer, his lips a little smaller and brings the eyebrows are little more down.

The end product wasn't perfect either. “U litterally changed nothing...he is the PERFECT FACE,” wrote a person. “Hrithik Roshan is the definition of perfect,” somene else commented.

What did you think about these so-called perfect faces?

