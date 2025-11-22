Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to the victims of 26/11, Pahalgam attack and Delhi blasts at Global Peace Honours 2025

Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the Global Peace Honours 2025 in Mumbai, where he delivered a heartfelt speech. The actor saluted the spirit and bravery of Indian soldiers and paid tribute to the victims of 26/11 terrorist attack, Pahalgam terror attack, and the recent Delhi blast. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan delivered a moving speech at the Global Peace Honours 2025. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Shah Rukh's speech

In an excerpt of the speech that was shared by the news agency ANI, Shah Rukh was seen on stage with a microphone. He said, “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks.”

‘Let us all take steps towards peace together’

He went on to add, “Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country...When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it...Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain. If we have peace amongst us, nothing can shake India…” Shah Rukh saluted the undying spirit of the nation and the men in uniform.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He will soon star in Siddharth Anand’s film, titled King, alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and others.