Shah Rukh Khan plants kiss on specially-abled fan as he tells him 'I love you', fans say 'ek hi dil kitni baar jitoge'

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challenger Bangalore's Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Kolkata on Thursday. While several visuals of the actor from the city's stadium have surfaced online, a new one has him meeting a specially-able super fan at the match. The actor went on to kiss him on the forehead as the fan expressed his love for him. His sweet gesture has left many impressed on the internet. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan showing love to Virat Kohli in ‘pic of the day’

Shah Rukh Khan meets a special fan in Kolkata.

The video is being shared online by several fan clubs. In it, Shah Rukh is seen meeting a special fan in a wheelchair. He greets the fan with his smile as the person praises Pathaan and went on to tell him ‘thank you for coming to the match.’ He planted a sweet kiss on him.

The fan tells him ‘I love you’ repeatedly. In response, Shah Rukh says I love you back to him. The actor kisses him again and says ‘bless you’. They also pose for pictures as well. Shah had met the same fan in 2018 as well.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in the comment section of the post, “He is not just a superstar he is one of the best man.” “He kiss him twice no other actor or actress did this,” added another one. One more said, “Srk ek hi dil kitni baar jitoge (you keep winning our hearts again and again).” Someone also added, “Man with a golden heart.” “Tears in my eyes while watching,” yet another commented.

On Thursday, the IPL match in Kolkata began with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning the toss. They opted to field first against KKR. Besides Shah Rukh at the stadium, in attendance was the actor's daughter Suhana Khan and her close friend, Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Juhi Chawla, the co-owner of the KKR team, was also present at the match.

Team Kolkata Knight Riders won the 9th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. They beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs. Shah Rukh will most likely return to Kolkata for upcoming matches at Eden Gardens. He is the co-owner of the team.

