Shah Rukh Khan smiles, poses with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan inside waterpark in throwback pic. See here

As Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, clocked her 52nd birthday, many Bollywood celebrities wished her on social media platforms. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, actor Ananya Panday posted a throwback photo. (Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan thought Gauri Khan wouldn't be a 'good mother')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The picture featured Ananya, her mother Bhavana Pandey, Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, and their daughter Suhana Khan. In the photo, all of them posed and smiled for the camera inside a waterpark. For their day out, Shah Rukh opted for a grey T-shirt, a black jacket and pants. He also wore a cap and dark sunglasses.

Gauri and Bhavana wore pink and blue outfits. Suhana Khan and Ananya were seen in swimsuits. Sharing the photo, Ananya posted 'Happy Birthday' and 'love you so much' stickers. She also added a crown sticker and tagged Gauri.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ananya Panday and Bhavana Pandey posted throwback photos.

Maheep Kapoor also wished Gauri Khan with throwback pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhavana also posted several old pictures as she wished Gauri on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo as they enjoyed beverages and smiled for the camera, Bhavana wrote, "Happy Birthday Gauri!!! Love ya !!! @gaurikhan" In another photo, Gauri, Bhavana and Maheep Kapoor posed together. Bhavana also shared another photo with Gauri as they spent their day out.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep also wished Gauri with throwback pictures. In one of the photos, Gauri posed with Sanjay and Maheep as they had their meal. She added a "Happy Birthday" sticker and tagged Gauri. In another picture, the duo twinned in black outfits as they posed for the camera.

Filmmaker Farah Khan also wished Gauri on Instagram. Sharing their photo, she wrote, "Leaning on each other since last 32 years ! Happy birthday @gaurikhan Love you more & more as the years go by." She shared a photo, on her Instagram Stories, in which she held Gauri. Farah wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @gaurikhan. I got you babe."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gauri married Shah Rukh in 1991 after dating for several years. They welcomed son Aryan in 1997 and daughter Suhana in 2000. Their third child AbRam was born via surrogacy in 2013.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON