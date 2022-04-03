Shah Rukh Khan poses with Saudi Arabia minister in unseen pic, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar also spotted. See here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan hosted Mohammed Al Turki, chairman of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival, at his home Mannat recently. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Al Turki shared a picture featuring him and Shah Rukh. The duo smiled for the selfie, clicked by the actor. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan returns from Spain post Pathaan shoot, spotted at Mumbai airport)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Shah Rukh was seen wearing a white T-shirt and light blue denims. Al Turki opted for an all-black outfit. Sharing the photo, he captioned the post, "Ramadan Greetings from India with my brother @iamsrk." He also geo-tagged the location as Mannat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh also posed with Bader bin Farhan Alsaud, Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia. Taking to his Instagram, the minister shared pictures with Shah Rukh, actors Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar. However, it is not clear if they all visited Mannat.

For his meeting with Bader bin Farhan Alsaud, Shah Rukh was seen in the same outfit while Saif opted for a pink T-shirt and blue denims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay wore a white shirt and dark trousers as he shook hands with Bader bin Farhan Alsaud in a photo. In another picture, Salman Khan was seen wearing a black shirt and dark denims as he spoke with Bader bin Farhan Alsaud. Akshay Kumar stood next to him smiling.

Sharing the photo, Bader bin Farhan Alsaud captioned the post, "Delighted to have engaged in insightful conversations on the beautiful world of films, exploring cross-cultural collaborations with Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently returned to India from Spain after wrapping the shooting for his upcoming film Pathaan. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saif will be next seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. He also has the multilingual Adipurush, featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Akshay was recently seen in Bachchan Pandey alongside Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. He also has Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, in the pipeline.

Salman Khan recently wrapped a shooting schedule for his upcoming Telugu debut Godfather, which co-stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan. Godfather is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer which starred Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON