Shah Rukh Khan returns from Spain post Pathaan shoot, spotted at Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh Khan is back from Spain after shooting for his upcoming film Pathaan. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a white tee, denims and a blue cap. He also wore a mask and shades and had his shoulder-length hair tied in a ponytail. The actor will now be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Pathaan. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his flowing long locks in fresh selfies with fans. See pics

A video of Shah Rukh's appearance at the airport was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. It showed Shah Rukh stepping out with his assistant. He was seen walking quietly towards the parking area.

Earlier, pictures from the sets of the film were leaked online. Shah Rukh also shared a still showing off his eight-pack abs.

Talking about the Pathaan shoot in Spain, director Siddharth Anand said in a statement, “The Spain schedule of Pathaan has turned out beyond what we had envisaged and we are absolutely thrilled about it! This is a film that commands massive scale and I'm very happy with what we achieved! This is going to be a visual treat for the audiences. The fact that we could finally pull off such a magnificent Spain schedule without any hassle whatsoever is a huge feat for the entire production.”

Claiming that he wants to make Pathaan the 'biggest event film of India', he said, "We have all the intent to make Pathaan the biggest event film of India, given that we have the colossal superstars of our country in the film. As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world."

Pathaan, which also features John Abraham, is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With ANI inputs)

