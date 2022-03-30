Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his flowing long locks in fresh selfies with fans. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped up a schedule of Pathaan shoot in Spain but his fan-meets are still going strong. In a fresh batch of photos, Shah Rukh is seen posing for selfies with his fans at a foreign location. The actor is seen flaunting his long locks in the pictures. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gives his driver a hug at airport, fans notice how security officer didn't need to check him. Watch)

It is not known where the new pictures were clicked and if Shah Rukh was shooting for Pathaan or any other project at the time. In the photos, he is seen in a blue shirt and black pants. The top few buttons of his shirt are unbuttoned and his long, untied hair fall on his shoulders. Shah Rukh can be seen posing for pictures with some desi fans.

Recently, Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, flaunting his eight-pack abs at 56 years old. “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga (Even if Shah Rukh decided to take a break, Pathaan would not. I will makes apps and abs),” he wrote. Shah Rukh was referring to the Disney+ Hotstar ads that he has been part of.

Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana also shared his picture on their Instagram pages. Suhana wrote with the picture, "Uhhh my dad is 56...we are not allowed excuses. #pathaan."

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is a spy thriller shot in multiple foreign locations. Recently, multiple pictures from the film's shoot in Mykonos were leaked online. They showed Shah Rukh and Deepika filming for the project at a resort. Deepika was also clicked while shooting for a song for the movie.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's first film since the failure of Zero in 2018. The Anand L Rai movie starred SRK as a dwarf, Anushka Sharma as a woman with cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif as a movie star.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON