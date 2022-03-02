Shah Rukh Khan fans are 'shaking, throwing up' after Pathaan teaser release, Ranveer Singh hails 'return of the king'

As soon as actor Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan on Instagram on Wednesday, elated fans took to the comments section reacting to the clip. One of the fans was actor Ranveer Singh who hailed Shah Rukh's return. The teaser started with actors John Abraham and Deepika Padukone introducing Shah Rukh's character in the film as a man on a mission. (Also Read | Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan finally announces comeback film, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham introduce him)

After a few seconds in the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan made his entry by walking out of the shadows in a white shirt and long hair. He can be seen speaking about his love for the country.

Reacting to the post, Ranveer Singh commented, “Return of the king!!!!!!! (crown emoji).” Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Omggggg." Badshah said, "Sab khatam (Everything has ended)."

Fans also couldn't control their excitement on the teaser of Shah Rukh's comeback film. A fan commented, "Shaking crying throwing up." Another person wrote, "Crying screaming shaking." "Dekho, dekho wo aa gaya (See, he has come)," said a person. "The internet is gonna blow up today," said another fan. "Date saved, can’t wait to finally see you on the big screen. Love from your biggest fan in NJ," wrote a person.

"King is back," commented a fan. "Ayeeeeeee not me crying," said another fan. "He’s indeed without equal," wrote a person. "Finally let's go," said another. "Announcement ho gayi (The announcement has been made) omg," said another person.

Sharing the clip on social media, Shah Rukh had captioned the post, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback to films with Pathaan, which will arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is touted as an action-thriller. The film also features Deepika and John. Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

