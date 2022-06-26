Shah Rukh Khan posts rare selfie as he thanks all for celebrating his 30 years in Bollywood; fan calls it 'Don look'

A day after celebrating 30 years in the Hindi film industry, actor Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday posted a rare selfie. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh also thanked his fans for celebrating the occasion with 'cakes and all things nice'. The actor however said that the best way for him to celebrate 'is to work round the clock'. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood's last superstar)

In the mirror selfie, Shah Rukh was seen sitting on a chair as he looked at the mirror. The actor wore a white shirt, black jacket and tied a maroon-white tie around his neck. He also sported a clean-shaven look and accessorised with a watch. Shah Rukh, seemingly sat inside his vanity van, as several cosmetic products were seen around him.

Sharing the photo, Shah Rukh captioned the post, "Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me, the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all." Actor Shardul Pandit commented, "Can’t wait to go back to theatre to watch a #sharukhkhanfilm."

Fans also showered him with love and praised his comeback films. A fan wrote, "Remember the first instalment of Don, it's Don look." A few other fans guessed that it was his look from Dunki. An Instagram user commented, "Thank you for posting. You are seriously the best for your fans."

The post comes a day after Shah Rukh held his first-ever Instagram Live. On Saturday, Shah Rukh spoke about his journey to stardom, which started with a desire to feature in five-seven movies, if not many. "It seems like I started working yesterday. I never thought I will last 30 years. I came to Mumbai hoping that I will be able to work for a year or two and do 5-7 films. I always thought I will find a job in the media or do something related to films, even if it was lighting the set up or being a sound assistant. I just love films, so I always thought if I don't get work as an actor, I will just go back to doing some job in Mumbai on the sets of other people," he had said.

Shah Rukh started his acting journey with the television shows Fauji and Circus. He made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana, opposite late actors Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. He played the affable boy-next-door in Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na among others, before experimenting with grey characters in films like Baazigar, Darr and Anjam.

He returned to romance with Aditya Chopra's iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which established him as one of the top stars in the country. His other blockbuster films are Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas, Swades, Chak De India Main Hoon Na My Name Is Khan and Chennai Express.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero (2018) alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Announcing his comeback in films, Shah Rukh has so far revealed he has three films in the pipeline.

The actor will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Jawan which will release on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Tapsee Pannu.

