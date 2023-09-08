When Shah Rukh Khan promised to fly Jawan co-star Nayanthara to Mumbai for her Bollywood debut and Atlee approved. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is a man of his word. As per an old video going viral now, the actor promised to ‘fly’ Nayanthara to Mumbai for her Bollywood debut opposite him, and now he has delivered exactly the same with Jawan. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu, Anand Mahindra, Karan Johar react to Jawan: 'Time to declare Shah Rukh Khan a natural resource')

The old video

Shah Rukh Khan signalling he'd fly Nayanthara to Bollywood in old video

The video now going viral is from a South award show from a few years ago. It sees Nayanthara reveal during an interaction on stage that she's a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. When Shah Rukh, who is sitting in the audience as a special guest, hears it, he signals that he'd fly Nayanthara down to Mumbai, so she can make her Bollywood debut opposite him. Naynathara grins ear to ear in response. Even Jawan director Atlee is seen having a laugh sitting in the audience, leaving viewers to think now whether the seed of Jawan's casting was planted right then.

About Jawan

Nayanthara plays Inspector Narmada, the chief investigating officer who's chasing Vikram Rathore (Shah Rukh Khan), a criminal do-gooder. She meets Azad (the man behind Vikram Rathore) via an arranged marriage setup and decides to marry him in order to give a father to her daughter Sukhee. She falls in love with Azad, but soon discovers he's Vikram Rathore. After learning about his mission, she joins him and his gang.

Nayanthara was also offered a dance song, 1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor, with Shah Rukh in Rohit Shetty's 2013 romantic comedy Chennai Express. But she turned it down, and it was eventually done by her Jawan co-star Priyamani.

While revealing the trailer of Jawan, Nayanthara called the film her “first with my favourite," referring to Shah Rukh. She was also in Mumbai to attend a special screening of the film on Thursday.

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, and Sanjay Dutt. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is playing in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and became the highest opening Hindi film in India with ₹75 crore across all three languages.

