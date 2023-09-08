Mahesh Babu, Anand Mahindra, Karan Johar react to Jawan: 'Time to declare Shah Rukh Khan a natural resource'

Many other celebs, such as, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Sujoy Ghosh, have also taken to social media to join the buzz around Jawan. Businessman Anand Mahindra, too, has tweeted about the film.

Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to Mahesh Babu's shout out.

Mahesh Babu heaps praises on Shah Rukh, Atlee

Mahesh took to Twitter or X on Friday, writing, "Jawan... blockbuster cinema (firecracker emojis). Atlee delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film (clapping emoji). The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched. He’s on fire here (fire emojis)!! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends (face with sunglasses emojis)."

Shah Rukh tweeted in reaction, “Thank you so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend.”

Karan Johar shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan as he lauded him.

Karan Johar, Kiara Advani hail Shah Rukh and Jawan

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted in Mumbai after watching Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan at a theatre. On Friday, Kiara took to Instagram Stories to give the film a shout out. Sharing a Jawan poster featuring Shah Rukh, Kiara dropped a number of fire emojis.

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh also tweeted about the power of cinema amid Jawan's blockbuster opening. He wrote, "Nothing unites us better than a solid Hindi film. The power of love." Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram Stories, and simply wrote, “Emperor!!!!!!!!!”

Anand Mahindra, Kangana Ranaut on Jawan

Actor Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram Stories on Thursday and shared a poster of Jawan and wrote a long note for Shah Rukh. She said, “From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience to his late forties to mid fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) Is nothing short of super heroic even in real life."

She added, "I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish. SRK is the cinema God that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well…"

Businessman Anand Mahindra also could not resist posting about Jawan. Sharing a video of Shah Rukh and fans during Jawan's trailer event at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, he wrote on Twitter or X on Friday, "All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare Shah Rukh Khan a natural resource…"

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. It was released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Jawan earned ₹75 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. The film earned ₹65 crore nett in Hindi, ₹5 crore nett in Tamil and ₹5 crore nett in Telugu.

