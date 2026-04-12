Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh dance their heart out as Kailash Kher sings at Anant Ambani's birthday bash. Watch

Anant Ambani’s birthday bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others in attendance. The celebrations also included a soulful bhajan night, during which Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh were seen dancing to Kailash Kher’s Babam Bam. Fans cannot stop gushing over the viral moment.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh dance at Anant Ambani's birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh danced their hearts out at Anant Ambani's birthday bash.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Saturday, Kailash Kher took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his performance from Anant Ambani’s birthday bash. The video showed him performing his song Babam Bam, and everyone enjoyed it. It showed Nita Ambani fully immersed in the moment and vibing to the music. The clip also captured Ranveer unleashing his energetic side as he danced wholeheartedly to the song.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Shah Rukh Khan was also seen dancing along with his wife, Gauri Khan. Sharing the video, Kailash wrote, "Har Har Mahadev." Everyone appeared to be thoroughly enjoying his performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah Rukh Khan was also seen dancing along with his wife, Gauri Khan. Sharing the video, Kailash wrote, "Har Har Mahadev." Everyone appeared to be thoroughly enjoying his performance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Fans particularly praised Ranveer’s energetic dance moves. One comment read, "Ranveer has next level of positive energy." Another referred to Ranveer's character in Dhurandhar and joked, "Hamza bhi dance kar raha hai." Another comment read, “Even Shah Rukh Khan is dancing.” About Anant Ambani’s birthday bash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans particularly praised Ranveer’s energetic dance moves. One comment read, "Ranveer has next level of positive energy." Another referred to Ranveer's character in Dhurandhar and joked, "Hamza bhi dance kar raha hai." Another comment read, “Even Shah Rukh Khan is dancing.” About Anant Ambani’s birthday bash {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On April 9, several Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others, flew down to Jamnagar to celebrate Anant Ambani’s birthday. Apart from the bhajan night, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer were also seen cutting the cake with Anant. Another video from the celebrations showed Ranveer and Janhvi performing garba to the bhajans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 9, several Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others, flew down to Jamnagar to celebrate Anant Ambani’s birthday. Apart from the bhajan night, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer were also seen cutting the cake with Anant. Another video from the celebrations showed Ranveer and Janhvi performing garba to the bhajans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Salman also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Anant on Instagram. He shared a photo of himself hugging Anant and wrote, "Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo… yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega … long live my younger brother Anant… dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul (Listen to this—if your memory is weak, write it down… this man will uplift the nation as well… long live my younger brother Anant… An Ambani with both heart and mind… Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii, a pure soul)."

About Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming films

Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his recent release, Dhurandhar The Revenge, which has collected ₹1,691 crore worldwide in 24 days. He will next be seen in Jai Mehta’s Pralay. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role and is set to go into production later this year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, along with Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON