Shah Rukh Khan reveals how AbRam feels about thousands of fans standing outside Mannat to see the actor

Shah Rukh Khan conducted an ask me anything session on Twitter earlier on Saturday. The actor responded to several queries from fans ranging from his upcoming films Pathaan and Jawan to his recent birthday celebrations. Responding to one fan question, Shah Rukh talked about how his younger son AbRam responds to the sight of thousands of fans crowding outside their house just to catch a glimpse of him. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shares video that shows just how many people were outside Mannat

Shah Rukh posted about his #AskSRK session in the afternoon, following which he received thousands of questions from curious fans. One fan asked, “How’s Abram, what does he think of your stardom post your birthday?” The actor responded, “He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad.”

On Shah Rukh’s birthday on Wednesday, thousands of fans lined up the road outside his bungalow Mannat to celebrate the day and wish the actor. Shah Rukh came out to greet them at midnight from a platform built for his fan visits on the roof of the house. His son--9-year-old AbRam Khan--accompanied him and even waved to the crowd.

The actor also revealed that he is receiving some lessons from young AbRam these days. After a fan asked him, “What are you playing nowadays on PlayStation?,” Shah Rukh said, “Learning Fortnite from the little one…”

Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan have two other kids. Their eldest Aryan is 25 while daughter Suhana is 22. She is soon set to make her own acting debut with the Zoya Akhtar film The Archies, which releases next year. Shah Rukh himself has three films lined up for release in 2023, starting with Pathaan in January, and followed by Jawan in June and Dunki in December. The actor has not been seen in a full-length role in a film since Zero in 2018.

