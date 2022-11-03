Shah Rukh Khan shares video that shows just how many people were outside Mannat for his birthday

On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday--Wednesday--the actor resumed a tradition: meeting his fans outside his Bandra bungalow Mannat. Shah Rukh would often meet fans while standing atop a platform on the wall of his house, greeting scores of fans gathered below. However, the birthday meet-and-greet had been absent since Covid-19, only to be resumed this year. On Thursday, a day after his birthday, the actor shared his perspective of the meet and greet and marvelled at the sea of love that fans had created outside his house. Also read: When AbRam had the sweetest reply to why people come to Mannat to meet SRK

There have been countless pictures and videos of Shah Rukh's fan meets shared by fans and paparazzi from the ground. But the actor, this time, shared how these experiences feel to him. Taking to Instagram Reels on Thursday, Shah Rukh posted a video that gave a bird’s eye view of the sea of fans outside his house. The video then showed Shah Rukh coming out to greet them from his house and onto the platform. The video gave several shots of the actor waving to fans from inside the house, with the actor’s back and the swarm of fans visible.

Captioning the post, Shah Rukh wrote, “The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude…and only Love to you all.” The video had the song Mere Naam Tu from Shah Rukh’s film Zero playing in the background. Fans showered love upon the actor on the post. One commented, “King for a reason (crown emoji).” Another wrote, “We love you sir.”

Shah Rukh had an eventful 57th birthday on November 2. The teaser of his first film in four years--Pathaan--was released in the morning to much applause from the fans. The YRF film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor was also celebrated overseas with Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lighting up in his honour and wishing him on his birthday.

