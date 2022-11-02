When Aryan Khan asked AbRam why fans come to meet Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat, he had the sweetest reply

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai bungalow, Mannat is no less than a popular landmark in Mumbai. As Shah Rukh turned 57 on Wednesday, fans gathered outside his house to catch a glimpse of the actor. Speaking about the annual ritual of fans, Shah Rukh once shared what his son AbRam thinks of the people who crowd to meet him outside their house. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan returns to balcony for 2nd time today as fans parade outside Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan, who never fails to appear before his fans on his birthday, is often joined by his youngest son, AbRam on the balcony. Talking about the little one, the actor in an old interview shared how AbRam reacts to his stardom.

Shah Rukh said, “One day Aryan asked AbRam, ‘do you know why people come to wave to papa?’ AbRam kept quiet to that. Further, Aryan asked him, ‘you know what papa does?’AbRam innocently replied, ‘yes, shooting.’”

Aryan Khan went on to ask AbRam, ‘you know what papa is?’, to which AbRam replied, ‘Actor.’ “When Aryan finally asked, ‘you know why people come to see him?’ he said ‘yes because he is handsome.’ So, Aryan was like, ‘papa I think he knows what you are more or less.’ They keep joking with him,” Shah Rukh added with a smile.

Meanwhile, the streets of Bandra’s Bandstand are currently filled with Shah Rukh’s fans. While some were spotted marching in groups with placards and birthday banners, others sang Baadshah O Baadshah in large groups. Cops have been deployed in the area to maintain the crowd. Shah Rukh appeared before his fans twice from his balcony, once at midnight followed by the next afternoon.

To make his birthday extra special for fans, Shah Rukh’s film team also unveiled the first teaser-trailer of his much-awaited film, Pathaan. It is directed by Siddharth Anand, it will release next year and promises a never-seen-before action avatar of the actor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON