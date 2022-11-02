Shah Rukh Khan returns to balcony for 2nd time today as fans parade outside Mannat, chant his name and sing his song

It’s a special day for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the superstar turned a year older. Shah Rukh is celebrating his 57th birthday and fans are leaving no stone unturned to shower him with love. On Wednesday afternoon, a large crowd of fans was spotted outside the actor’s bungalow, Mannat in Mumbai. Later, Shah Rukh also stepped out on his balcony to greet the fans. Also read: Bollywood writes letters of love for Shah Rukh Khan as he turns 57

In a video, fans are seen marching in groups with placards and banners featuring Shah Rukh. While some chanted “We love Shah Rukh” in front of the paparazzi, others were seen waiting for a glimpse of the birthday boy. A group of fans also united to sing Shah Rukh’s iconic song Baadshah O Baadshah from his film, Baadshah. Police were also seen at the location.

Later, Shah Rukh was spotted in his balcony. He waved to the fans wearing a white T-shirt and white jeans. This was his second outing on the balcony in a day, something he's never done. “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy,” Shah Rukh wrote in a tweet.

It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

Celebrating the actor’s birthday, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Hindustàn Ki Shaan hai (Pride of India).” “So sweet,” added another fan. Someone also mentioned, “King is back,” referring to Shah Rukh’s upcoming project, Pathaan.

Earlier, Shah Rukh made a midnight appearance outside his Mumbai home. He came out to his balcony to greet his fans and blew kisses, saluted, clapped, flashed the thumbs-up sign, and folded hands. He also bowed his head to his fans. He was joined by his youngest child, AbRam Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the trailer-teaser of Pathaan on the occasion of his 57th birthday. It starred Deepika Padukone in a sultry look while John Abraham appeared as an antagonist fighting Shah Rukh. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Apart from Pathan, the actor also has some more projects lined up. He will be next seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He also has Jawan by Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero, which also had Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON