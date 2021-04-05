Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is a glamorous star in black dress, Navya Nanda can't help but admire. See pics
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is a glamorous star in black dress, Navya Nanda can't help but admire. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has dropped another set of glamorous pictures. Her childhood friend, Navya Naveli Nanda, couldn't help but admire her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Suhana Khan is studying films in New York.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana has shared a couple of glamorous pictures on Instagram. Along with her fans, her friends such as Navya Naveli Nanda were also full of praise for her.

Suhana shared the two pictures with just an emoji. The pictures showed her in a black dress with a low neckline. Her light makeup and the slim gold chain around her neck gave it a vintage look. Suhana had her hair pulled back.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aishwarya's Easter greetings have Aaradhya dressed as a bunny feasting on sweets

Before Govinda, his wife Sunita had tested positive for Covid-19

Rekha presents Neha with 'shadi ka shagun', handwritten note on Indian Idol 12

Raghubir Yadav feels cinema is nothing but merely a business for some people who run a mafia

Among those to reacted to the pictures was her childhood friend and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda. She wrote in caption "ooooooo" to express her admiration. Suhana's cousin and niece of Gauri Khan, Alia Chhiba, also responded to the picture and wrote "aw cuteeee" in the comments box.

Many of her fans also wrote in admiration. One reacted: "Okay cheekbones." Many others wrote "cuteee", "oh my" and "gorgeous" to express their sentiments.

Suhana, who is studying films in New York, often shares glamorous pictures online. Once in a while, she has also shared proof of her acting skills. In August last year, while she was in Mumbai during the lockdown, she had shared pictures of her different moods. She wrote, "Congrats if u haven't seen me crying ~ quarantine filming." One of the pictures showed her in tears while the other showed in a reflective mood.

Also read: Rekha’s quick reply when Jay Bhanushali asked if she’s ever seen a woman fall for a married man: ‘Mujhse puchiye na’

While it is widely accepted that Suhana will join films, her dad Shah Rukh had made it clear that his children will first have to learn the craft before taking the plunge. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suhana khan shah rukh khan navya nanda bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Ananya Panday shares Holi memory featuring BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, Farah Khan calls them 'dolls'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 04:10 PM IST
bollywood

When Suhana Khan scolded dad Shah Rukh Khan for not quitting smoking like he'd promised

PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 03:14 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP