Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan brings out her best red dress for new photo session. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared another batch of pictures from a golden hour photoshoot. In the new pictures, Suhana is posing in a red dress with a deep back.

Suhana has her hair tied in a ponytail and is wearing thick golden hoop earrings. She is also wearing a golden necklace and posing in the glow of the golden hour. In front of her are a few houses, surrounded by lush green trees.

Suhana did not disclose where the pictures were taken. Last week, she was in Portugal and shared photos from a photo session next to a lake. Before that, Suhana was in Belgrade with her mother, film producer-interior designer Gauri Khan.

In Belgrade, Gauri and Suhana posed in front of the Church of Saint Sava. Gauri wore a white shirt, green shorts and a green jacket with white sneakers. Suhana wore a co-ord set of pink crop top and a matching skirt.

Suhana is Shah Rukh and Gauri's only daughter. She had one elder brother, Aryan Khan and a younger brother, AbRam Khan. Recently, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Suhana shared photos with both her brothers. To wish Aryan, Suhana shared a throwback picture with him from when they were in Dubai for the Indian Premier League last year. “Love uuu,” she wrote with the photo. She also shared a picture with AbRam added puppy eyes emojis.

She is currently pursuing a course in film studies at the Tisch School of Arts at New York University. Aryan also recently graduated from the University of Southern California, where he, too, was pursuing a course in film studies.

Suhana has previously expressed interest in becoming an actor, like her father. She has acted in a few school plays and also in a short film, made with her friends at her old school.