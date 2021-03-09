Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's life in New York is one never-ending party. See new pic with friends
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's life in New York is one never-ending party. See new pic with friends

Suhana Khan shared another picture with her friends as she partied in New York. Just a day before, she had shared another photo picture with her friends.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Suhana Khan is a student at a New York college.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's New York life includes a lot of parties with friends. On Tuesday, she shared another glamorous picture of herself as she was joined by her friends. On Monday too, she had shared a decked-up picture of herself with a friend.

The latest picture shows her in black leather pants with a matching t-shirt. With minimal make-up, she is seen hanging out and posing for photos with her two friends.

Suhana Khan with her friends.

Suhana is a student of filmmaking in a New York college. In between her studies, she does manage to take time out for friends.

Priyanka reacts to Adarsh Gourav’s BAFTA best actor nod for The White Tiger

Luv Sinha: For me, politics is not a joke, it is my duty, acting is my profession

Richa Chadha shuts down troll for questioning reservation for women

Rakhi Sawant deepfakes herself into Sridevi's Naagin, fans react. Watch video

Suhana completed her schooling from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and then attended high school at Ardingly College in England.

As a star kid, there has been a lot of buzz about Shah Rukh's daughter making a plunge into films like her father. Speaking about it, her close friend, actor Ananya Panday had told Pinkvilla: “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

Also read: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Meghan Markle said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim, then backtracks

Her dad has always mentioned that he wants his kids to complete their education before thinking of a career option. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

Suhana gave a glimpse into her acting skills when she appeared in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. Her Instagram following remains strong. Pictures of her, many posted by her mother and with her friends back home and elsewhere, are lapped up by her many fans.

