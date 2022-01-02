Shah Rukh Khan's fan in Egypt makes booking for Indian professor without advance payment: ‘You are from SRK’s country’

A kind gesture of actor Shah Rukh Khan's fan in Egypt has won the heart of an Indian professor. Taking to Twitter, Ashoka University Economics professor, Ashwini Deshpande shared an encounter she had with a travel agent in Egypt.

Ashwini tweeted, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. And he did! #SRK is (crown emoji)."

Several Twitter users also shared their own experiences when they travelled to other countries. A person said, "On multiple occasions during my daily commute in #Argentina subway trains, whenever there was @iamsrk on my phone screen on @YouTube, a common question was - Is that Mr Khan? It was indeed a proud feeling as a #SRKFan."

A person also said, "Aww this is soo sweet. Thanks for sharing with us! I have friends from France on Discord. When I mentioned I am from India, they were so excited lol. They went, ‘India!? We only know SRK’. And they LOVE Chammak Challo song so much even tho they don't understand any bit."

“Yes, as you wander around Egypt you will find people asking you ‘Indian?’. Then ‘Amitabh Bachchan’, ‘SRK’ or ‘SK’. That makes you smile! Friendly guys especially to Indians. Beautiful country! Enjoy your trip!" added another person. A person also tweeted, "When I visited Egypt 20 years back, Amitabh Bachchan was ubiquitous. Amongst millennials, SRK is supreme when I meet folks in Dubai."

Shah Rukh has rarely been spotted in the last few months after the arrest and subsequent bail of his son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. Recently, actor Diganta Hazarika had shared a picture as he posed with Shah Rukh on a shoot set.

As per reports, Shah Rukh began filming for Siddharth Anand’s film, titled Pathan. The movie, which marks the actor's return after a hiatus of three years, is backed by YRF and is also said to feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor will reportedly be also seen in a film by South filmmaker Atlee.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero. It was produced by Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in leading roles.

