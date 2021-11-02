Shah Rukh Khan’s fans give him a midnight birthday surprise outside Mannat. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday. On the occasion, his fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, to wish him. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on social media, fans can be seen singing ‘happy birthday’ for Shah Rukh.

In the video, a huge crowd stood together and sang the birthday song while police personnel managed the crowd. As soon as they were done singing, the cops asked the fans to leave.

Many fans commented on the video. One said, “He earned this popularity, love, fans with his success.. #HappyBirthdaySRK biggest superstar on this earth.” Another one wrote, “King is King.” Referring to his son Aryan Khan's recent arrest, one fan said, “Happy Birthday legend. The bad time has passed sir. Have a good one.”

Last year, fans did not visit Mannat after Shah Rukh requested them to maintain social distancing owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. "Iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar. (This time send your love from a distance). Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever!" he tweeted in 2020.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in the news after his son Aryan got arrested last month after a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound ship. On October 28, Aryan was granted bail.

Shah Rukh was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Zero. While the actor has not officially announced his next film, he is reportedly working on Atlee’s next and Pathan with Yash Raj Films.