Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message of support outside Mannat after Aryan Khan's arrest, say ‘take care king’
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message of support outside Mannat after Aryan Khan's arrest, say ‘take care king’

Published on Oct 06, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's fans have left a placard outside his home, Mannat, after the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan. The placard spoke of their ‘unconditional love’ for the actor.

In a photo shared by Shah Rukh's fanclub Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, the placard was seen placed right outside Mannat, under the house plate. It read, "We all fans from from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King." The placard also included pictures of Shah Rukh greeting his fans.

RELATED STORIES

More fans of Shah Rukh voiced their support on the post. “From Nepal . No matter what #sharukhkhan you have our support and love,” wrote one. “Every parent in any place and corner of the world, rich or poor is always just a parent! Our hearts always hurt for our children. Support is crucial and very important. And for the parents, SRK and Gauri, and for Aryan himself, it is important to know. We stand for them,” read another.

Earlier, Shah Rukh's film industry friends also voiced their support for him. His Kabhie Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said in a tweet, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all.” In a follow-up tweet, she added, “For all those targeting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on film stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It's the price of fame.”

Also read: Mika Singh has sarcastic response to Aryan Khan’s arrest, says 'Was he the only one on the cruise?'

Speaking to India Today, his friend Viveck Vaswani said, “Shah Rukh is a celebrity. He and his family and his children will always be targeted by those who are apathetic towards the stardom. This too shall pass." Pooja Bhatt and Sussanne Khan have also defended Aryan Khan online.

A Narcotics Control Bureau team busted an alleged drugs party on a ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were brought in for questioning. Aryan and two others were arrested. They have been remanded to NCB custody till October 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan aryan khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shabana Azmi shares pics from get-together with Anil Kapoor, Urmila

5

Rani Mukerji returns to work with a smile

Adah Sharma ready to explore new genres

Priyanka Chopra poses with fans in Spain as she steps out for dinner, see pic
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP