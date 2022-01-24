Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shah Rukh Khan's gesture for Egyptian fan gets filmy twist in Amul topical: 'Pardes mein Swades'

Amul shared a tweet as they dedicated a topical to Shah Rukh Khan, following his gesture for his fan in Egypt. Check it out here.
The Shah Rukh Khan Amul topical.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 09:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amul on Monday dedicated a topical to actor Shah Rukh Khan, days after it was revealed that he sent signed pictures along with a handwritten note, thanking an Egyptian fan for helping an Indian professor.

Taking to Twitter, Amul shared an artwork featuring Shah Rukh Khan with his signed picture on one side as he stood on Mannat's balcony, his Mumbai home. On the other side was professor Ashwini Deshpande, in Egypt, stunned on seeing the picture.

The words 'Pardes mein Swades ka effect (The effect of Swades in Pardes)' were written on the picture. Both Swades (2004) and Pardes (1997) are films that star Shah Rukh in the lead. Sharing the photo, Amul captioned the post, "#Amul Topical: SRK thanks Egyptian fan for helping Indian professor!"

Ashwini reacted to the post and wrote on Twitter. "As if the tweets going viral wasn't unreal enough, now this. Appearing in the iconic @Amul_Coop ad that too with @iamsrk !! No words or emojis can capture what I am feeling right now."

The Indian professor who had travelled to Egypt last year, had shared her story on Twitter in December. "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did! #SRK is (crown emoji)."

On January 10, Ashwini had shared several pictures with the Egyptian fan and her husband. She had written, "My husband and I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!"

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan sends signed pic and handwritten note as token of thanks to Egyptian fan who helped Indian professor

Last weekend, Ashwini shared Shah Rukh's signed photos and notes on Twitter. She tweeted, "A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma. Thanks, @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to @iamsrk for the gracious gesture."

