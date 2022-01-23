Shah Rukh Khan sends signed pic and handwritten note as token of thanks to Egyptian fan who helped Indian professor

Right before New Year, social media saw the story of an Egyptian travel agent, who made an exception for an Indian professor for non-payment because she was from Shah Rukh Khan’s country. The tale has now reached a perfect conclusion, almost like many of Shah Rukh’s films from the 90s.

On Saturday, the professor in question--Ashwini Deshpande--took to Twitter to inform that Shah Rukh took note of the incident and sent an autographed picture and a handwritten note of appreciation for his Egyptian fan, as well as autographed pictures for his daughter and the professor’s daughter too.

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is 👑 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

The story began on New Year’s Eve when Ashwini tweeted about how an Egyptian travel agent made an exception for her about payment issues just because she was “from the country of Shah Rukh Khan”. In a tweet that has since gone viral, she wrote, “Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this. But anything for @iamsrk & he did.”

A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma 🥰🥰 Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to 👑 @iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUq pic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 22, 2022

Both the travel agent and Ashwini received a lot of praise from fans on the internet. A few days later--on January 10--she posted an update that she and her husband did manage to meet the travel agent in Egypt.

Requesting Shah Rukh’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment for a signed picture of the star, she tweeted, “My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!”



And Shah Rukh did oblige. On Saturday, the professor informed via Twitter that the star sent not just one but three autographed copies of his pictures, with a handwritten note from the man himself. “A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma,” tweeted Ashwini before thanking Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani for making it possible. “Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to @iamsrk for the gracious gesture,” the tweet concluded.

In pictures she posted on Twitter, the message from Shah Rukh to the travel agent was visible. In a handwritten note, Shah Rukh wrote, “Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply.”

Fans were all praises for SRK’s sweet gesture. “So lovely! For those following this little saga, what a perfect SRK ending!!!,” commented one. “Charmer for a reason,” added another. One fan summed up the general sentiment when they tweeted, “This is @iamsrk for you ladies and gentlemen. A man of sheer class and elegance. That’s why he is the king!”

This has been one of the rare public ‘news’ from Shah Rukh Khan in the last few months. The star has been notably absent from the public eye since his son Aryan Khan was embroiled in a drugs case in October. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from a cruise ship and released on bail after spending 25 days in prison. Shah Rukh has largely stayed away from social media and public appearances since then, barring the odd commercial post.

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming action-adventure film Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

