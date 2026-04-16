Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s life as a doting father: From teaching his kids, dropping them off at schools

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan may live life in the fast lane, juggling hectic shoot schedules and globe-trotting commitments, but when it comes to family, the actor hits pause without hesitation. According to his former bodyguard, the actor was always hands-on with wife Gauri Khan and their children: Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan is married to Gauri Khan. (PTI)

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From personally dropping the kids to school to helping them with their studies, the superstar ensured he remained a constant presence in their lives. Not just that, he would also carve out dedicated time every year for family.

Shah Rukh’s former bodyguard opens up

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s former security head Yaseen Khan spoke about working with the superstar in a podcast which was posted on Hindi Rush. Yaseen worked for Shah Rukh and his family for 10 years from 2001 till 2011. During the conversation, he mentioned that he has never seen a more hands-on celebrity father than Shah Rukh.

“He’d always attend their sports programmes. He’d drop them to school whenever he was in town irrespective of how exhausted he was. The best thing about him was that even when he was shooting in the US, he’d study on his own and then teach his children online for their exams… In my 10 years, I’d never seen him tell Gauri bhabhi, ‘I’m tired, I won’t come.’ He’s always ready for family,” said Yaseen, who now heads a security agency often enrolled by top stars and cricketers.

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{{^usCountry}} The former bodyguard shared that Shah Rukh would carve out two months every year to unwind in London, spending quality time with family and close friends. During these breaks, the actor and his children would often head to Hyde Park for football matches alongside Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor, as well as their kids. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former bodyguard shared that Shah Rukh would carve out two months every year to unwind in London, spending quality time with family and close friends. During these breaks, the actor and his children would often head to Hyde Park for football matches alongside Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor, as well as their kids. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about Aryan, Yaseen shared, “Aryan trained in gymnastics for some time. He does really nice somersaults. A few years ago, when I met him, after catching up, he told me, ‘You used to say I can’t do this somersault, right?’ He showed me that somersault right then! He’s a lot into sports, just like his father… Aryan is a very nice kid. Right from the start, he used to treat the elders with respect. Shah Rukh sir has always taught him that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about Aryan, Yaseen shared, “Aryan trained in gymnastics for some time. He does really nice somersaults. A few years ago, when I met him, after catching up, he told me, ‘You used to say I can’t do this somersault, right?’ He showed me that somersault right then! He’s a lot into sports, just like his father… Aryan is a very nice kid. Right from the start, he used to treat the elders with respect. Shah Rukh sir has always taught him that.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shah Rukh is married to Gauri Khan and they have three kids together. There is his eldest son Aryan Khan, only daughter Suhana Khan and youngest son AbRam.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, as well as a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Pathan grossed ₹1055 crore worldwide, while Jawan brought in ₹1160 crore. Dunki was not as successful, bringing in ₹454 crore worldwide. He took a break in 2024 and began shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King last year. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and others. It is slated for release this Christmas.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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