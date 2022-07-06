Shah Rukh Khan’s manager shares his new picture, Richa Chadha goes ‘haye’

A black and white picture of Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced on the internet. Originally shared by his manager Pooja Dadlani, the picture appears to have been clicked recently. It has melted hearts of the actor’s fans, including actor Richa Chadha. (Also read: Karan says he 'doesn't have the power to pull’ the 3 Khans for Koffee With Karan)

In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen looking at the camera with a cheeky smile. Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote in the caption, “In a world full of Trends… A Timeless Classic!”

Soon after she shared the post, fans rushed to the comment section and asked if it was Shah Rukh’s new look. A fan wrote, “Thank you for this blessing.” “Is it latest?” added another one. Richa Chadha, who is a big fan of SRK, commented, “Haye” with a loved-up emoji.

Richa once confessed about having a crush on him to Hindustan Times. When asked about her first Bollywood crush, she said in a 2015 interview that it is no one other than ‘SRK.’ “When I saw him in Maya Memsaab (1993), I couldn’t believe such charisma could exist,” Richa said.

Shah Rukh recently completed 30 years in Indian cinema. He made his film debut with Raj Kanwar's 1992 film Deewana. He was cast opposite Divya Bharti. It also had Rishi Kapoor.

He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming Pathaan. In the film, he will reunite with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone. It also features John Abraham in a pivotal role.

Besides this, the actor is also collaborating with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for Jawan, which will release in theatres on June 2, 2023. In the first teaser from the film, Shah Rukh is seen in a battered and bandaged look, unlike any of his previous projects. Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu.

