Karan Johar claims he 'doesn't have power to pull’ the three Khans for Koffee With Karan: 'Doomed by show's reputation'

Karan Johar has admitted that celebrities get into trouble over what they say on his show Koffee With Karan, even if they don't get into trouble for saying the same thing elsewhere. He also said that he doesn’t have the power to bring any of the three Khans: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on his show, Koffee With Karan. Also read: Koffee With Karan is back: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore Karan Johar's 'cult show'

Karan has already shared the trailer of the first episode that will have Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the couch. It shows how Karan made them talk about their ‘suhaag raat (the wedding night)' besides asking them several personal questions.

“I am doomed by the reputation of my show,” said Karan in an interview to NDTV. He added, “The 3 Khans are not coming on this season, I don't have the power to pull them. I can get them for a party but not on my show. I can't manage two also out of the three Khans.” It was already revealed earlier that Ranbir Kapoor had also refused to come on the show.

The show went on air in 2004 and has been refreshed for six successful seasons. It is now returning for the seventh season, despite Karan being ‘doomed by the reputation' of the show. “Actors may say the same thing somewhere else but they don't get the kind of backlash when they say it on my show. People are waiting to attack them because they said something on Koffee With Karan. I am doomed by the reputation of my show.”

Among the other celebrities who will appearing in the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan are Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

