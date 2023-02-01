Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan started a revolution in India, says Anurag Kashyap: 'Aaj kranti ho rahi hai cinema halls mein'

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which became the fastest Hindi film to cross the ₹300 crore mark in India, is stirring a revolution in the country, according to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In a new interview, Anurag, who has been praising the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ever since it was released last week, said the audience had stormed theatres to watch the film, which was released after facing ban and boycott calls in recent weeks. Also read: Anurag Kashyap praises 'man with strongest spine' Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. Pathaan's first week collection in India now stands at ₹315 crore nett. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Pathaan has been breaking records ever since its release. Earlier, the film became the fastest Hindi movie to enter the ₹200 crore-club in India.

When asked if apart from love, films can bring 'kranti (revolution) in the country, Anurag said in a recent chat with RJ Stutee on Hindustan Times’ celebrity talk show Aur Batao, "Filmon se hamesh hi aati hai. Aaj kranti ho rahi hai cinema halls mein, Shah Rukh Khan ki Pathaan ke liye, aaj kranti ho rahi hai (Films have also fanned revolution. Today there is a revolution in Indian cinema halls thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan)…"

Earlier, after watching Pathaan on the first day of its release, Anurag had lauded the film and Shah Rukh's performance. He had told reporters, “Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar pehle kabhi laga nahi. Toh hum toh usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur itna khatarnak action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai. Mujhe nahi lagta unhone is tarah ka action pehle kiya hai (I've never seen Shah Rukh Khan so beautiful. So we came to see him and we are very happy. The action sequence is so dangerous, it is the first time Shah Rukh did such a role. I don't think he has ever done this kind of action)."

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen in a leading role after more than four years post Zero (2018). Recently, while speaking about Shah Rukh's comeback film, and people's reaction to it, in an interview with Mid-Day, Anurag had said, "People are coming back to cinema and people are coming back and dancing on screen. People are euphoric about the movie. There is euphoria and this euphoria is beautiful. This euphoria was missing. This euphoria is also a socio-political euphoria, it is like making a statement."

