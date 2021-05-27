Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam sports Spider-Man suit in throwback pic shared by Ananya Panday on his birthday
Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam sports Spider-Man suit in throwback pic shared by Ananya Panday on his birthday

On AbRam Khan's eighth birthday, Ananya Panday shared a throwback pic with a sweet birthday note for him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 01:52 PM IST
AbRam Khan and Ananya Panday in a throwback pic.

AbRam Khan, the younger son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, turned eight on May 27. On the occasion, Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture with the little star kid, giving a glimpse of her bond with him.

She took to her Instagram Stories and share a picture of AbRam wearing a Spider-Man costume. Dressed as the Marvel superhero, he was seen sitting on a bed beside Ananya. The actor, on the other hand, was dressed in a casual white top and a pair of jeans. A few pairs of sunglasses and the Spider-Man gloves rested on the other end of the bed. Sharing the picture, Ananya said, "Happy bday baby Bram".

Ananya Panday wishes AbRam on his birthday.

AbRam's older sister Suhana too shared an old video to mark AbRam's birthday. In the video, Suhana was seen sitting by a pool. As she set up the camera, AbRam comes up to pose for the photo and even gives Suhana a peck on her cheek. Suhana shared the video with the note, "Birthday boy."

Suhana, Ananya and AbRam have been spotted together a few times in the past. Ananya has accompanied the Khan family at a few IPL matches to support Shah Rukh's team Kolkata Knight Riders. Ananya was also seen participating in ‘Put your finger down - Clown edition’ on TikTok, with Suhana and AbRam in a video shared by Suhana on Ananya's birthday. The trio was joined by Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas, shares pic of her lipstick mark on his head

On the occasion of Suhana's birthday last week, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor dug out yet another unseen picture from the past and wished her. Suhana turned 21 on May 22. In the throwback picture from their childhood, a young Suhana and Ananya were seen huddling for a picture while flashing their contagious smiles. Sharing the picture, Ananya wished, "Happy bday lil Suhaaaf! Love u 4 Lyf @suhanakhan2 (sic)."

