Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan ends Instagram hibernation with new photo, fans say ‘missed you’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan shared a ‘mandatory graduation post’ months after his convocation. He graduated from the University of Southern California and received his degree in May at a socially distanced graduation ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Aryan shared a picture in which he could be seen wearing his university T-shirt with a large black hoodie over it. As usual, he was not smiling or looking directly into the camera. “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess,” he wrote in the caption.

Aryan is not too active on Instagram, unlike his younger sister Suhana Khan, who shares regular updates. His new post comes nearly two years after his previous one, which was shared in September 2019.

Fans were happy to see Aryan come out of his hibernation on Instagram. “Finally you posted,” one wrote, while another said, “Missed you Aryan.” Many also dropped heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis on the post.

Earlier in May, visuals of Aryan from his graduation ceremony were widely shared by fan accounts. He was seen on what appeared to be a jumbotron. As he stood on the stage with his degree, the text, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan. Class of 2020. Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts,” was seen underneath.

While Aryan made a cameo appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as a child and, more recently, dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King, he has no inclination towards becoming an actor. Shah Rukh made the revelation on David Letterman’s show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” the actor said.

“He came and said ‘I don’t think I want to act’. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest. He said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It’ll be ‘oh obviously he’s his son, so he will do well’. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it’ll always be look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he said ‘I don’t want to be in that kind of position’,” Shah Rukh added.