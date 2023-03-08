Shah Rukh Khan's staff helped injured man who trespassed, hid in Mannat for 8 hours

Two men were recently arrested for trespassing into Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai mansion. It has now been reported that the men, who wanted to meet Shah Rukh, hid inside the actor's makeup room for nearly eight hours, before being caught by security. The makeup room is located on the third floor of Mannat. According to Mumbai Police, the trespassers entered Mannat’s premises by scaling its outer wall. Also read: Two men break into Mannat, case registered

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two men identified as Pathan Sahil Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha, who claimed to have come from Gujarat to meet Shah Rukh, were caught by security guards and handed over to police. A case of trespassing and relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is ongoing. "Both the accused sneaked into Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow to meet him and kept waiting for the actor in his makeup room for about eight hours. They had entered at around 3am and were caught at 10:30am the next day," police said, as per news agency ANI.

Colleen D’Souza, the manager of Mannat, told police in her statement that the security guard called her at 11am on March 2 to inform her that two people had managed to enter the bungalow. According to the FIR, the trespassers were discovered by Satish, a staff from the housekeeping at Mannat. “Satish took both of them from the makeup room to the lobby. Shah Rukh Khan was shocked to see strangers there. Mannat’s guards handed over both of them to Bandra Police,” the FIR said. One of them reportedly had a minor injury on his cheek, which was immediately attended to by the staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After his comeback film Pathaan broke several box office records since being released on January 25, Shah Rukh has been busy working on his upcoming movies, Jawan and Dunki. He will be seen next in Jawan with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. It will be released on June 2. His other film, Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu, is scheduled to be released a few months later in December 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON