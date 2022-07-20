Shah Rukh Khan's physical trainer reveals how actor worked for those ripped Pathan abs at 56

Shah Rukh Khan shared the first glimpse of his highly-awaited film Pathaan in March via Instagram. As expected, his look garnered attention from fans and followers as the actor wrote along with his photo, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge… apps aur abs sab bana dalunga (Even if you manage to stop Shah Rukh Khan, how will you catch Pathaan… will build apps, abs, and everything).” Many hailed the actor’s transformation. “Those abs. That confidence and attitude,” wrote a fan. Shah Rukh's physical trainer revealed in a new interview just how the actor built those abs for Pathaan. Read more: Shah Rukh Khan shares Pathaan look as he completes 30 years at the movies

Shah Rukh, 56, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, will soon be seen in Pathaan. Fitness trainer Prashant Subhash Sawant, who has been working with Shah Rukh for more than two decades, spoke about the actor’s physical transformation for his role in the action film that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

“I have been training Shah Rukh for 24 years; in the last four, we have been working specifically for this film. Though the pandemic hampered the pace and progress, he has been consistent. Since his look in Pathaan is very different, Shah Rukh started doing a lot of lifting heavy. Previously, we used to do a lot of circuit training and cardio workouts, but now we have incorporated more strength training — which helped him look better and bigger. It took us two years to build the toned physique you see on screen. His frame and look have completely changed,” Prashant told Indian Express in a recent interview.

Prashant said Pathaan was going to be different because of Shah Rukh’s transformation. He added this would not have been possible without the actor's hard work. Prashant said Shah Rukh maintained not only physical but also mental strength during his workout regime, since the actor worked on his Pathaan look during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Calling Shah Rukh a ‘fitness icon for everyone’ Prashant, said, the actor paid special attention to his diet. His ‘discipline’ is ‘commendable’, he added. “Everything in diet was planned and measured — from carbs, to fat, and protein. Transformations are always about team work. Despite injuries serving as a setback, he came back stronger by pulling off deadlifts, pull-ups, and working on his core, and legs. His discipline is commendable,” Prashant said.

Earlier, several pictures of Shah Rukh Khan were shared on social media from the sets of his much-awaited movie. In March, it was reported that the actor was filming with Deepika and John Abraham in Spain, and pictures from the sets giving a glimpse of Shah Rukh's look from the film were shared on fan and paparazzi accounts, at the time. Many fans loved the drastic physical transformation the actor underwent for his role. Shah Rukh’s upcoming films also include Jawan and Dunki.

