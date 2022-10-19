Shah Rukh Khan said ‘chal chal hogaya' after massaging Bhuvan Bam's head, recalls YouTuber: ‘I was sweating’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:11 PM IST

Bhuvan Bam recalled when he got a head massage from Shah Rukh Khan. The YouTuber said it was his idea, but Shah Rukh went on with it for a while.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam spoke about the time actor Shah Rukh Khan massaged his head. In a new interview, Bhuvan recalled how he suggested to Shah Rukh that he would sit between his legs and the actor could ask fans to subscribe to his channel. However, Bhuvan Bam revealed that Shah Rukh kept massaging his head ‘for a while'. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan gives Taimur Ali Khan a medal and a kiss at Taekwondo competition)

Shah Rukh featured on the first episode of Bhuvan's show Titu Talks in 2018 as part of the promotion of his film Zero. At the end of the show, Bhuvan sat on the floor near Shah Rukh's legs. The actor massaged his head, while Bhuvan asked fans to watch Zero.

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Bhuvan said, "I was sweating because I had just removed the Titu wig. I had really long hair, and it was impromptu I didn’t know how to go about it. Also, it was the first episode of Titu Talks and Titu Mama as a character was just a month old or a couple of months old, that's about it. I was figuring out how to bring out the character and somehow we managed to get Shah Rukh sir on the first episode. I was like how are we going to do this? I’ve never asked people to subscribe. I thought this is the right opportunity to tell him to subscribe and why not with a massage."

Adding that the massage was his idea, Bhuvan continued, "So I asked him, 'Can I sit between your legs and you could say ‘Subscribe to Bhuvan’s channel’. But then he went on with it, and it kept going on for a while that he had to like, ‘Chal chal hogaya (C'mon we’re done now)’.”

Zero, a romantic comedy film, was written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L Rai. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film was made on a budget of 200 crore and grossed 186 crore.

Shah Rukh will make his comeback after over four years with three films next year. He will be seen in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller film Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that he also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. It is slated for a theatrical release on December 22, 2023.

