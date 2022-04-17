Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan twin in black as they attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. See pics

Former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Baba Siddique hosted this year's Iftaar party after a two-year pause, due to the pandemic. In the photos and videos shared from the party, celebrities such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hina Khan, Esha Gupta and others were spotted entering the venue. Also Read: Salman Khan is even more bulked up than before in latest shirtless pic, fans say 'bhai toh Hulk hota jaa raha hai'

In the photos shared from the party's red carpet. Salman is seen wearing a black shirt and a dark blue pair of denims.

Salman Khan at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. (Yogen Shah)

Shah Rukh arrived at the party wearing an all-black pathani suit. In a photo, he is clicked while doing a salaam.

Shah Rukh Khan at Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash. (Yogen Shah)

In other pictures, television actor Hina Khan, Esha Gupta and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu were seen posing for the camera.

Hina Khan at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. (Yogen Shah)

Esha Gupta at Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash. (Yogen Shah)

Harnaaz Sandhu at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party.

The venue for this year's bash was Taj Lands End. Other celebrities such as Rashami Desai, Sana Khan, her husband Anas Sayed, Urvashi Dholakia and others, also attended the event. Also Read: Inside Baba Siddique’s iftar party: Shah Rukh Khan enjoys kebabs, Salman Khan takes selfies. See pics, videos

Every year, Baba hosts star-studded Iftaar parties, with Shah Rukh and Salman in attendance every year. This year, Baba released a statement saying, “Since we were in the middle of a pandemic, I decided not to host Iftaari for the last two years. I really missed coming together with my friends and I am delighted that this year, our family is once again hosting the event. We can’t wait to see all our guests on the 17th of April.”

