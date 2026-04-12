Shah Rukh Khan says he'll miss Asha Bhosle, calls her voice pillar of Indian cinema: ‘She always showered me with love’

Iconic singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12. The singer had been battling health complications for a while now. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues. After the news of her death surfaced, several celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the singer. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who lovingly called the singer ‘Asha tai’ has now penned a heartfelt tribute for her. (Also read: Asha Bhosle death news live updates: Legendary singer dies at 92 after brief illness, Bollywood says ‘irreparable loss’)

What Shah Rukh wrote about Asha Bhosle

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with Asha Bhosle and penned a note on her passing.

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Shah Rukh shared a sweet picture with the singer and posted a note on his X account. He wrote, “It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and I will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you.”

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{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle sang for several films starring Shah Rukh Khan, lending her voice to some of his popular 1990s hits. Most notably, she sang Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main with Abhijeet Bhattacharya in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle sang for several films starring Shah Rukh Khan, lending her voice to some of his popular 1990s hits. Most notably, she sang Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main with Abhijeet Bhattacharya in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} From Kajol to Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, several actors took to their social media accounts to mourn the loss and pay tribute to the singer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From Kajol to Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, several actors took to their social media accounts to mourn the loss and pay tribute to the singer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her mortal remains will be kept for a final glimpse at her residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, from 11 am on Monday. The singer's family informed that Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on Monday evening. About Asha Bhosle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her mortal remains will be kept for a final glimpse at her residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, from 11 am on Monday. The singer's family informed that Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on Monday evening. About Asha Bhosle {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle was known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award and a two-time winner of the National Film Award- for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle was known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award and a two-time winner of the National Film Award- for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008. {{/usCountry}}

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The singer sang chartbusters such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, and Justuju Jiski Thi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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