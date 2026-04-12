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Shah Rukh Khan says he'll miss Asha Bhosle, calls her voice pillar of Indian cinema: ‘She always showered me with love’

Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartfelt tribute for Asha Bhosle, whom he lovingly called ‘Asha Tai.’ The singer died on Sunday at the age of 92.

Apr 12, 2026 05:24 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Iconic singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12. The singer had been battling health complications for a while now. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues. After the news of her death surfaced, several celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the singer. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who lovingly called the singer ‘Asha tai’ has now penned a heartfelt tribute for her. (Also read: Asha Bhosle death news live updates: Legendary singer dies at 92 after brief illness, Bollywood says ‘irreparable loss’)

What Shah Rukh wrote about Asha Bhosle

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with Asha Bhosle and penned a note on her passing.

Shah Rukh shared a sweet picture with the singer and posted a note on his X account. He wrote, “It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and I will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you.”

The singer sang chartbusters such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, and Justuju Jiski Thi.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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