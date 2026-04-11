Kajol reacts as Oscars' Academy gives shoutout to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge among favourite romance films on travel

The Academy is the body that governs the Oscars (formally known as The Academy Awards) and frequently gives shoutouts to international films, including many from India, on social media.

The Academy took to X and shared stills from films like You Me and Tuscany, The Holiday, Eat Pray Love and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, adding in the caption: ‘What’s your favourite romance film that involves travel?’ Soon, the post caught Kajol 's attention, and she reposted it. In the caption, she wrote: “I vote for DDLJ.”

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is one of most enduring romantic films in Bollywood, and remains a favourite among movie lovers. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the film was a huge success and was loved by viewers upon its 1995 release. Aditya Chopra marked his directorial debut with the film, produced by his late father, Yash Chopra. The film has now featured in the latest X post of The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, listed in a ranking of favourite romance films involving travel.

The film clocked 30 years of release last year. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol commemorated the anniversary in a special way. The two were in London to unveil a bronze statue of their pose from the film. The statue was unveiled in Leicester Square, London, in a first for an Indian movie.

About the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra, is one of the most beloved films, making its characters Raj and Simran immortal in the hearts of many film lovers. It is also the longest-running movie in the world, with viewers still lining up at the ticket window to catch a show at Mumbai's famed Maratha Mandir.

The film follows Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol), two NRIs who fall in love during a European vacation. When Simran moves to India for an arranged marriage, Raj follows to win over her conservative family and earn her father's blessing to marry her.

“There’s a piece of DDLJ in almost every romantic film that came after it, because somewhere, history was made, and it never quite left us. For me, Simran is a chapter that refuses to end. She represents millions of girls across this country - girls who want to do what their parents say, who carry tradition in one hand but still reach out for freedom with the other. That’s why she still resonates. Every time someone says, ‘Ja Simran, ja', it signifies the belief that courage and love can coexist," Kajol had shared in the statement ahead of unveiling the statue in London last year.