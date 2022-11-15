Shah Rukh Khan explains why he's not being arrogant when he says Pathaan, Jawaan, Dunki will be hits

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming Pathaan. He was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which crashed at the box office. The actor, at an event in Sharjah, talked about how he has faith in his upcoming releases and further explained why his statement isn’t arrogant. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan receives award in Sharjah, wins over audience with Baazigar lines

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh was recently in Sharjah to attend the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre. He also received the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award at the event. A video of him from the event has surfaced online where he revealed if he is nervous about his forthcoming films.

Talking to Faye D’Souza, Shah Rukh replied how he might sound arrogant about his pre-release sentiments. He said, “People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don't think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement--that's the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is not an arrogant statement this is what I believe as I sit there. I am not nervous. I think they are wonderful films. it's a child-like belief, that look ‘I have done my best, prepare my best. I am going to pass with flying colours’. it happened to lots of us, at least to me, when I was a young kid. I remember acing my mathematics exam. I did very well and in result, I got 3 out of 100. But, I thought I really did well. Sometimes that happens with movies also. I do make a Zero, sometimes what I put in comes to effort and for, and it becomes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” he reasoned.

Shah Rukh also said he is excited ‘to see Shah Rukh Khan onscreen again.’ His film, Pathaan is set to release in theatres on January 25 next year. Shah Rukh will reportedly play a RAW agent while John Abraham will be the antagonist. It also has Deepika Padukone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides this, Shah Rukh also has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON